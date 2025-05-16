OHA and HCA offer relief program for Native Hawaiians

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The statewide Kukulu Kahua Emergency Financial Assistance Program launched Thursday with a $1.66 million community grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to the nonprofit organization Hawaiian Community Assets, which will provide one-time financial support to Native Hawaiians in need.

HCA, a housing counseling agency certified by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development with 25 years of service to Hawaii’s communities, will administer the program and “deliver culturally grounded financial assistance to eligible OHA beneficiaries,” according to an OHA news release.

The grant can be used for emergency needs and “urgent financial challenges” like due rent and utilities or funeral expenses. HCA also will provide free access to financial counseling and wraparound services “designed to empower families on their journey toward economic resilience,” the news release said.

Applicants must be of Native Hawaiian descent and “meet basic income and residency guidelines,” according to HCA’s website.

In order to receive the funds, applicants must have a valid photo ID, Native Hawaiian verification and be committed to three follow-up meetings with an HCA community service specialist.

HCA Executive Director Chelsie Evans Enos said the partnership with OHA “recognizes that impactful solutions come from within our communities.”

“Together, we are responding to immediate needs while building the foundation for stronger, more resilient Native Hawaiian households,” Enos said.

OHA CEO Stay Ferreira said in a statement that the partnership and grant will contribute to long-term financial stability for the Hawaiian community.

“This investment reflects our deep kuleana to uplift our people in times of hardship and to stand as a trusted source of support,” Ferreira said.