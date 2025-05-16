Rearview Mirror: Numerous isle schools have long, rich histories
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Royal Elementary School was originally for the children of alii.
MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL
In 1895 the Fort Street English Day School moved to Princess Ruth’s home on Emma Street and became Honolulu High School. Then, in 1908, the school moved to the corner of Beretania and Victoria streets and was renamed McKinley High School. The statue of McKinley was erected there in 1911.
MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL
