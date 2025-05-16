Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Shohei Ohtani’s two homers help Dodgers demolish A’s

By Field Level Media

JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-IMAGN IMAGES Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates, on Thursday, after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics during the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani delivered his first two-homer game of the season and had six RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers poured it on with five long balls in a 19-2 victory over the visiting Athletics on Thursday.

Max Muncy, Andy Pages and James Outman also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who left no doubt by taking a 13-2 lead following a seven-run third inning. Muncy and Hyeseong Kim each had three hits for Los Angeles.

Dodgers right-hander Matt Sauer led off a bullpen game by allowing two runs in four innings. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski (1-1) finished with four scoreless innings after he was recalled from the minors earlier in the day.

A’s right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2-4) lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Right-hander Jason Alexander followed by giving up nine runs on seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Staked to an early 1-0 lead, Bido had his lone highlight when he struck out Ohtani to begin the bottom of the first inning. It fell apart from there as the Dodgers got an RBI single from Freddie Freeman and a two-run home run from Muncy in the opening inning. Muncy has three home runs on the year, two of them in the past two games.

After the A’s scored again in the second on Max Schuemann’s solo home run, his first, the Dodgers answered with three more runs on a sacrifice fly from Ohtani and run-scoring singles from Mookie Betts and Muncy.

The Dodgers’ seven-run third included three-run home runs from Ohtani and Pages. Ohtani moved into a tie for the major league lead with 15 home runs, while Pages hit his eighth. It was Ohtani’s fourth multi-homer performance in 201 games with the Dodgers over two seasons.

Outman hit his second home run of the season in the sixth for a 16-2 lead. Los Angeles sent eight batters to the plate in a three-run eighth with A’s catcher Jhonny Pereda on the mound.

In his major league debut, Dodgers top prospect Dalton Rushing walked in his first plate appearance and singled in his first official at-bat in the third. The 24-year-old catcher finished 2-for-4 with three runs.

