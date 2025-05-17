1 dead after bomb explodes near California fertility clinic

A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, resulting in the death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte told Reuters today.

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources and the facility, said at least five people were injured in the explosion.

The Palm Springs City government said in a Facebook post that an explosion occurred before 11 a.m. PDT (8:00 a.m. Hawaii time).

“It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car,” DeHarte said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles said in a social media post that it was investigating the explosion with bomb technicians deployed to the scene.

Palm Springs is about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion, his office said.

The Associated Press reported that the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic was damaged, but that the staff was safe. The AP attributed the information to Dr. Maher Abdallah.