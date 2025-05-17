Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 17, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

1 dead after bomb explodes near California fertility clinic

By Jasper Ward / Reuters

Today Last updated 11:55 a.m.

National news

GOOGLE MAPS At least one person was killed and five people injured when a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, today.

GOOGLE MAPS

At least one person was killed and five people injured when a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, today.

A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, resulting in the death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte told Reuters today.

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources and the facility, said at least five people were injured in the explosion.

The Palm Springs City government said in a Facebook post that an explosion occurred before 11 a.m. PDT (8:00 a.m. Hawaii time).

“It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car,” DeHarte said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles said in a social media post that it was investigating the explosion with bomb technicians deployed to the scene.

Palm Springs is about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion, his office said.

The Associated Press reported that the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic was damaged, but that the staff was safe. The AP attributed the information to Dr. Maher Abdallah.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide