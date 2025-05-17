DUI suspected in Kurtistown crash that killed pedestrian

Hawaii County police arrested a 30-year-old man Friday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent homicide after the vehicle he was driving fatally struck a 21-year-old pedestrian in Kurtistown.

Police identified the pedestrian as Maxwell Robertson Sherwood of Keaau.

The driver of a 2010 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Orchidland Drive near the intersection of 36th Avenue when the vehicle struck Sherwood, who was on the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, police said in a news release.

Police said a witness reported that before the impact, other vehicles swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was in the middle of the roadway.

Sherwood was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver was not injured. He remains in custody at the Hilo Police Station, pending further investigation.

“At this time, police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash,” the Hawaii County police said in a news release.

This is the 13th Hawaii island traffic fatality of 2025 as compared to 16 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information concerning the collision is asked to contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at 808-961-2339 or via email at Joshua.Rodby-Tomas@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.