Injured hiker rescued from Diamond Head

A 25-year-old woman was injured today while hiking on the Diamond Head Crater Trail, and had to be airlifted to a nearby landing zone.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent six units staffed with 17 personnel to assist her after receiving the 911 call at 11:32 a.m.

Rescuers were at her side at 11:54 a.m., made a medical assessment and performed basic life support treatment, and prepared her for being airlifted.

Air 1 arrived and safety airlifted the woman to a nearby landing zone where HFD transferred medical care to Emergency Medical Services at 12:27 p.m.

Her companion hiked out.

HFD urges hikers to compare their fitness level, ability and experience with the trail description.

“Be practical and realistic,” it says.

It also urges hikers to stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented and getting muscle cramps.