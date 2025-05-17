Man charged with attempted murder in Nanakuli hit-and-run

A 33-year-old man was charged Friday with attempted murder for allegedly running over a 22-year-old man late Wednesday night in Nanakuli.

Brandon R. Lindley allegedly struck the younger man at about 11:49 p.m. Wednesday with his vehicle, injuring his legs and lower abdomen.

Lindley was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and driving without a license at 87-197 Helelua St.

After conferring with prosecutors, the 33-year-old was charged Friday with second-degree attempted murder.

Lindley’s bail was set at $500,000.