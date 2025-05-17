Mariners rescued from disabled boat near Guam

The Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy rescued on Friday two mariners, who were stranded aboard a disabled boat located 125 nautical miles west of Guam.

The Coast Guard began searching Wednesday for the overdue 47-foot vessel, Lucky Harvest, when it was reported missing Wednesday after leaving Alamagan Island in the Northern Mariana Islands on May 12 and was headed to Saipan.

The vessel was reportedly disabled due to an electrical failure, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Coast Guard, with support from the U.S. Navy and local partners, located the boat Friday.

An MH-60 Kittyhawk helicopter crew from the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 was the first to make contact with the crew at 9:30 a.m. Friday, and hoisted up one mariner.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii stayed at the scene until the USCGC Myrtle Hazard arrived and rescued the second mariner, as well as safely towed the vessel to Guam.

It arrived at Hagatna Boat Basin shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.