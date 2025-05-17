Letter: Lottery would serve isle gamblers, public schools

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii needs to set up a gambling venue for persons who hate gambling. Call it a lottery.

In 1999, the antigambling state of Virginia directed its lottery such that all funds produced went to its K-12 public schools. In 2024, fiscal year sales profits of $934 million went to educational programs and initiatives in the state.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

