Letter: Public restrooms are great, but are they safe?

Recently after doing our early daily walk, I needed to go to the restroom. At 6:30 a.m., many places are not open. We found that a restroom at Kapiolani Community College was open.

There were at least three people working out at the exercise bars, so it looked safe. I cautiously went into the women’s restroom to check it out first. I checked out the toilet area and poked my head into the dressing areas, and didn’t see anything suspicious. But as I was walking to the toilet, a man who must have been hiding in the changing area close to the wall stuck his head out and glared at me. I immediately ran out and called the police. It was scary, to say the least.

I wonder if there is any way to make public restrooms safer for the public.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

