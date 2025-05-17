Letter: Turn old Aloha Stadium into state monument

During the recent worldwide media focus on events in Rome, an idea came to mind for a way Hawaii can save at least $350 million and solve a problem the governor and state Legislature can’t seem to figure out. I recommend that they don’t tear down the condemned Aloha Stadium. Just leave it the way it is and turn it into a visitor attraction like the Colosseum in Rome.

It can be a monument to a long-gone era of greatness when — unlike now — stadiums, freeways and affordable workforce housing actually were built in Hawaii and, just like the ancient Romans, the people had entertainment that included good rock concerts, professional baseball, the Hula Bowl, the Pro Bowl and University of Hawaii football.

With the Aloha Stadium Ruins as a new visitor attraction, the “train to nowhere” will even have a place go.

Dennis McCoola

Aiea

