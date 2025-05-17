Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii News

Public sends off the crew of Hokule‘a, Hikianalia

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Keiki from Kulaniakea Preschool blow pu and chant an oli during a send-off celebration.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Keiki from Kulaniakea Preschool blow pu and chant an oli during a send-off celebration.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hokule‘a crewmembers Steven Tausinga, left, and Kaiwi Hamakua-Makue place lei on the bow of Hokule‘a during a send-off celebration.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hokule‘a crewmembers Steven Tausinga, left, and Kaiwi Hamakua-Makue place lei on the bow of Hokule‘a during a send-off celebration.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Twelve-year-old Afi Lokeni, left, and sister Tumau, 9, blow conch shell during a send-off celebration.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Twelve-year-old Afi Lokeni, left, and sister Tumau, 9, blow conch shell during a send-off celebration.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hokule‘a crew members Steven Tausinga, right, and Kaiwi Hamakua-Makue placed lei on the bow of their ship Friday during a send-off celebration for Hokule‘a’s and Hikianalia’s Moananuiakea Voyage.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hokule‘a crew members Steven Tausinga, right, and Kaiwi Hamakua-Makue placed lei on the bow of their ship Friday during a send-off celebration for Hokule‘a’s and Hikianalia’s Moananuiakea Voyage.

