Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 17, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Sports

UC San Diego forces deciding game for tourney berth after beating Hawaii

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UC San Diego outfielder Alex Leopard celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the fifth inning.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

UC San Diego outfielder Alex Leopard celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the fifth inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Rich Hill (10) talks to first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa (4) after an injury during the third inning.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii head coach Rich Hill (10) talks to first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa (4) after an injury during the third inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Matthew Miura scored on a wild pitch by UC San Diego pitcher Niccolas Gregson on Friday.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii’s Matthew Miura scored on a wild pitch by UC San Diego pitcher Niccolas Gregson on Friday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Liam O’Brien reacts after an initial strikeout call to end the inning, but catcher Konnor Palmeira dropped the third strike and failed to throw to first base during the fifth inning.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii pitcher Liam O’Brien reacts after an initial strikeout call to end the inning, but catcher Konnor Palmeira dropped the third strike and failed to throw to first base during the fifth inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UC San Diego outfielder Alex Leopard celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the fifth inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Rich Hill (10) talks to first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa (4) after an injury during the third inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Matthew Miura scored on a wild pitch by UC San Diego pitcher Niccolas Gregson on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Liam O’Brien reacts after an initial strikeout call to end the inning, but catcher Konnor Palmeira dropped the third strike and failed to throw to first base during the fifth inning.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY