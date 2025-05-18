2 hospitalized after crash near the Ala Moana area

A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were hospitalized after a moped and vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near the Ala Moana area.

At about 3:04 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu police reported a 20-year-old woman riding a moped with an 18-year-old woman as a passenger near the intersection of Keeaumoku Street and Kanunu Street. They were traveling southbound on Keeaumoku Street and failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and lost their balance, falling over onto the roadway.

They were both struck by a 21-year-old female motorist traveling southbound on Keeaumoku Street in the adjacent lane.

The moped rider and her passenger were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The passenger’s condition later deteriorated to critical condition.

Police said the moped rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, but her passenger was not wearing a helmet.

The other motorists — a 21-year-old woman along with her four passengers — involved in the collision were not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.