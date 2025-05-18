Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 18, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

2 hospitalized after crash near the Ala Moana area

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:02 p.m.

Traffic

A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were hospitalized after a moped and vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near the Ala Moana area.

At about 3:04 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu police reported a 20-year-old woman riding a moped with an 18-year-old woman as a passenger near the intersection of Keeaumoku Street and Kanunu Street. They were traveling southbound on Keeaumoku Street and failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and lost their balance, falling over onto the roadway.

They were both struck by a 21-year-old female motorist traveling southbound on Keeaumoku Street in the adjacent lane.

The moped rider and her passenger were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The passenger’s condition later deteriorated to critical condition.

Police said the moped rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, but her passenger was not wearing a helmet.

The other motorists — a 21-year-old woman along with her four passengers — involved in the collision were not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide