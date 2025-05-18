Severe weather threatens the Midwest

Multiple reported tornadoes caused damage in at least one Colorado county and a small Kansas city Sunday as part of a severe storm system that was expected to bring strong wind and hail to parts of the Midwest through today.

A tornado ripped through Grinnell, Kan., on Sunday night, tearing the roof off a church and destroying several other structures, according to photos shared by NWKS Radio. The city, which has a population of fewer than 300 people, is about 125 miles north of Dodge City.

A portion of Interstate 70 nearby was closed because of downed power lines, said Lisa Mussman with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

In Colorado there were multiple reported tornadoes in communities outside of Denver, said Greg Heavener, a forecaster for the National Weather Service.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known in Adams and Arapahoe counties, where the tornadoes were reported, he said.

Tornadoes were also spotted in Elbert County, southeast of Denver.

Those storms caused varying levels of damage to 19 homes, said Kara Gerczynski, public information officer for Elizabeth Fire Rescue. Many residents were without power Sunday evening, she added.

Several states were under tornado warnings Sunday evening, including parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

The severe weather is expected to last through today, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The forecast is potentially for “all severe hazards,” including hail larger than golf balls, strong wind and tornadoes.

The risk is spread across a broad slice of the middle of the country but is focused today on the central Plains into Missouri.

The risk of tornadoes in the region will remain in place today. There is expected to be some rain in the mix, too.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be more focused over the central Plains into Missouri and Arkansas today.

By Tuesday the storm system will shift eastward, bringing the threat of severe weather to the Midwest, Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company