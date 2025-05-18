Column: In praise of cultural diversity, coexistence

Ever since 2001, when UNESCO issued its Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, May 21 has been designated as a day for celebrating the richness of the world’s cultures, and for recognizing the need to “enhance the potential of culture as a means of achieving prosperity, sustainable development and global peaceful coexistence.” The declaration raises cultural diversity to the level of humanity’s common heritage, “as necessary for humankind as biodiversity is for nature.”

The universal declaration makes it clear that each individual must acknowledge not only otherness in all its forms, but also the plurality of his or her own identity, within societies that are themselves plural to some degree. Within the United States, there is a considerable degree of variation regarding degrees of diversity and the value placed upon it. Historically, our national governments have varied in their acceptance of cultural and ethnic identity, but one might make a case that there has been a progressive acceptance and nurturance of diversity over the past century — that is, until the onset of the current government, which quite openly vilifies diversity.

The shock of experiencing an administration in Washington, D.C., that rejects diversity makes me even more appreciative that I live in Hawaii, a state that has always embraced diversity and continues to do so. Whatever hardships and abuses immigrant laborers from places such as Japan, China, Portugal and the Philippines had to endure, they each added to a medley of cultural resources that we have come to treasure.

The original inhabitants of our islands, the Hawaiians, facilitated the absorption of immigrants by their openness to strangers from diverse cultural backgrounds. The result has been a society that honors cultural differences and does not make ethnicity an impediment to achievement for any group. In fact, it is not uncommon for many of us take pride in the multiplicity of our cultural origins.

So at a time when diversity is being so viciously maligned, we, the people of Hawaii, can take pride in our history of great achievements in all fields of endeavor by a culturally diverse group of contributors. Consider, for example, the congressional delegates we have elected, including the likes of Daniel Inouye, Hiram Fong, Spark Matsunaga, Daniel Akaka, Patsy Mink, Mazie Hirono and Jill Tokuda, as well as Brian Schatz and Ed Case. And check out the surnames of our state governors after statehood: following Quinn and Burns were Ariyoshi, Waihee, Cayetano, Lingle, Abercrombie, Ige and Green.

I would argue that these names are indicators of the acceptance of ethnic and cultural diversity in the state of Hawaii. And it is not only at these upper political levels that diversity is in evidence in our state. In every profession — medicine, law, teaching; in business enterprises and in just about every form of endeavor — cultural and ethnic diversity is prominent. The fact that there is no dominant ethnic group here — we are all minorities — has much to do with the value we place on diversity in Hawaii.

So let us celebrate Cultural Diversity Day on May 21 with the enthusiasm that it deserves, and as a way of reaffirming who we are collectively as a people.

Alan Howard is an emeritus professor in anthropology, University of Hawaii at Manoa.