Column: Aloha spirit needed to heal frayed U.S.

There is no question that the country is extremely divided. With much conflict surrounding the Trump administration, this polarization has undoubtedly reached Hawaii. Over the last few months, there have been numerous protests denouncing President Donald Trump and his policies. Some of the most notable examples of these include the “Hands Off” demonstrations that took place in front of the state Capitol and the “Tesla Takedown” protests in Waikiki. Regardless of one’s view on the issues being protested, it’s encouraging to see such civic engagement from people across the state. But the main issue is still at hand: the corrosive polarization that plagues our country.

This is where we must remember the aloha spirit — that despite whatever disagreements we may have, we are all still Americans, and we must treat each other with civility and respect.

When the March 30 “Tesla Takedown” protests took place in Waikiki, on the other side of Kalakaua Avenue stood opposing protests supporting the Trump administration. This juxtaposition of two clashing factions, separated only by a street, was emblematic of the broader ideological division facing the country. Beyond the division itself, there was something significant about the street that separated the protesters from one another. It was subtly reminiscent of the Berlin Wall that divided West and East Germany.

What made that wall different from others, however, was that it didn’t represent a mutual hatred between the people of the west and east. If both sides had truly resented each other, there would’ve been no need for a physical barrier that obstructed travel from one side to the other. But because many people tried to flee to the west, the East German government erected the Berlin Wall. What underlies all this, though, is the profound fact that the Germans did not wish to be divided. It was the fundamental differences between the United States and Soviet Union that served as the basis for tensions between the two sides.

Like the Germans, the American people do not inherently hate each other. As idealistic and contrary to reality as this sounds, it would behoove you to at least entertain the thought. Because of the radicalization of beliefs found in both the Democratic and Republican parties, both sides view each other as the enemy. It is the leadership of both parties that continue to stoke this insalubrious mindset. When Democrats condemn President Trump as a “Nazi” or “fascist,” and when Republicans call Democrats the “enemy from within,” not only does it weaken the significance of those words, it normalizes this type of behavior.

Enough is enough. We must cease this partisan demonizing and start treating those with whom we disagree with aloha. Given Hawaii’s unique position as the 50th State, we can do just that by serving as a model example for the rest of the country.

The “Monday Demonstrations” in East Germany serve as the perfect example of aloha in action. On Oct. 9, 1989, more than 70,000 people came together in the city of Leipzig calling for freedom and democracy in communist East Germany. When the demonstrators reached the Stasi headquarters, the East German security forces, they didn’t react with violence. What they did instead was place a thousand candles on the front steps of the headquarters, reaching out to the officers to join them. The demonstrators treated them with respect, and, as we know it to be, aloha.

It was with that spirit that the Berlin Wall came down and German reunification began. And so here in America, we must remember that aloha spirit and use it to tear down the dreadful wall of division.

Kala‘e Kong is a Saint Louis School student and staff writer for the school’s newspaper.