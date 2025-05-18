Letter: Collect rental fines to cover federal cuts

The Star-Advertiser reported last month about federal funding cuts (“Cuts to cost city over $11M,” April 17). It’s not earned revenue, it’s “free money” in grants from the feds. Sure, it’s nice to have, but it’s not guaranteed. People interviewed said we need it, but that doesn’t convince me. Did they think it would be given through eternity?

And this came after earlier reports noted that the city collected only 2% of short-term rental fines on more than $100 million issued over the past three fiscal years (“City fails to collect millions in rental fines,” April 14).

Versus complaining that they are not getting $11 million in free money that they didn’t earn, the city should concentrate on collecting the $33 million-plus per year they are failing to collect. Every year. If the city is not going to pursue rental fines, forgive them. Who’s in charge? Why doesn’t the city see this themselves?

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

