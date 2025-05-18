Letter: Judge people by action, not affiliation

A picture depicting late Pope Francis is placed on a chair, following the election of Pope Leo XIV, in Chiclayo, Peru, on May 9.

I am getting sick and tired about hearing how this person or that person is labeled a liberal and therefore should be criticized for their actions. It doesn’t matter what label you ascribe to a person, doing the right thing and living a life of compassion and humanity is what really matters.

The recently departed Pope Francis and former Supreme Court Justice David Souter both did the right thing and should be applauded for their humanity and how their lived their lives. Enough said.

Julie T. Chiya

Makiki

