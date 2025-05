Demonstrators hold signs during a press conference to discuss cuts to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Child Tax Credit, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Lately, we hear about the Trump Administration and a Republican Congress targeting two federal programs, Medicaid and SNAP, for massive reductions. These are basic safety net programs, absolutely essential in the lives of millions of people facing economic hardships. But despite the paycheck-to-paycheck existence of so many of our fellow citizens, there’s been too little discussion of the personal suffering this would cause here in Hawaii. Now, thanks to a recent article, we know (“Potential cuts in Medicaid could be ‘devastating’ for isles,” Star-Advertiser, May 5).

Nina Wu’s article emphasizes exactly how dependent so many of our island people are on benefits these programs provide. Medicare covers care for 400,000 Hawaii residents, 1 in 3 of our children and pays for 1 in 3 births. If cuts are implemented, the state would be forced to raise taxes or cut non-medical items from its budget.

This is the kind of journalism we so desperately need today.

Noel Kent

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter