Remake of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ entertains while promoting Hawaii

Maia Kealoha, who stars as Lilo in Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” at the world premiere of the movie at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

State Rep. Shirley Ann Templo, left, Makanani Sala, State Sen. Lynn DeCoite, Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau President and CEO Aaron J. Sala and Miss Aloha Hula 2025 Jaedyn Pavao attend the world premiere of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Halau ‘o Lilinoe and Na Pua Me Kealoha performs at the world premiere of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau sponsored the world premiere of Disney’s live-action “Lilo &Stitch” Saturday, ensuring that Hawaiian cultural elements were authentically incorporated into the event at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The remake of the animated classic, which opens nationwide Friday, was co-written by Native Hawaiian filmmaker Chris Kekani­o­kalani Bright.

The film stars many with Hawaii connections, including Hawaii island’s Maia Kea­loha in her debut role as Lilo, a lonely girl who befriends a fugitive alien. Kauai native Sydney Agudong plays Lilo’s older sister and legal guardian Nani, and Hawaii-based actor Kaipo Dudoit portrays Nani’s boyfriend, David Kawena.

Tia Carrere, who was born and raised in Honolulu and voiced Nani in the animated original, plays Mrs. Kekoa, a new character who is the social worker assigned to Lilo and Nani’s case

HVCB President and CEO Aaron J. Sala and his team collaborated with Disney on the cultural elements for the premiere, which opened with traditional Hawaiian protocol led by kumu hula Lilinoe Kaio of Hula Halau ‘o Lilinoe and Na Pua Me Kealoha. Jaedyn Janae Puahaulani Pavao, Miss Aloha Hula 2025, was present to represent Kauai and Hawaii and the significance of hula in the story that “Lilo &Stitch” brings to life.

State Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, Lanai-Molokai-Hana), chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, and Rep. Shirley Ann Templo (D, Kalihi-­Kalihi Kai-Hickam Village), vice chair of the House Committee on Tourism, were among the dignitaries at the event, which included “blue carpet” entrances, a pre-party with keiki activities and the film’s first public screening.

DeCoite has long been a proponent of growing the state’s film industry and sees it as a potentially more effective way to promote Hawaii tourism than traditional marketing.

Hawaiian Airlines, an HVCB member and fellow premiere sponsor, welcomed guests with lei and a photo opportunity. The airline recently launched “Searching for Stitch,” an augmented reality experience that guides users through iconic sites across the Hawaiian Islands. Each stop reflects Hawaiian Airlines’ Travel Pono program, which encourages mindful, responsible travel.

“This premiere wasn’t just a celebration of a film — it was an opportunity to elevate the people, culture, and stories that define our Hawaii,” Sala said in a statement. “As audiences reconnect with both Lilo and with Stitch, we invite them to reconnect with Hawaii thoughtfully — to engage with our Hawaii in ways that deepen their understanding of our communities and values.”

THE PREMIERE was also a debut of sorts for HVCB, whose partnership with Disney represents the first major attempt at diversification outside of its lucrative Hawai‘i Tourism Authority contracts for the more than a century-old organization.

In February, HVCB announced that with its new leadership change it would embark on its first major strategic plan in decades, with a focus on identifying diversification opportunities beyond its largest Hawai‘i Tourism Authority contracts.

Sala, who became HVCB’s top leader on Sept. 1, said that as part of the strategic planning, he will spearhead the private membership-­based organization’s efforts to diversify beyond its high-volume HTA contracts, which in recent years are far below previous funding peaks.

“As our strategic planning process shapes the future of HVCB, this sponsorship represents the kind of partnership that advances our vision — global in reach, grounded in responsibility,” Sala said in an email. “Our engagement with Disney is intentional and we are working to assert a standard for how Hawaii is seen and understood, ensuring that Native Hawaiian voices, values, and protocol are centered. Beyond traditional promotion, this work is about creating pathways that support our communities, strengthen our industry, and contribute to a more thoughtful and enduring model for tourism.”

Sean Dee, chair of the HVCB board and executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Outrigger Hospitality Group, said HVCB is committed to pursuing significant changes to its structure and leadership team and developing a long-range strategic plan. HVCB officials gathered last week to finalize the strategic plan, which is slated to be presented to the HVCB board at its July 10 board meeting.

“As we evolve and pivot to a more diversified destination marketing organization, this program is an important first step and an excellent example of how we can champion our unique culture, language and aloha with the intent to remind the world that Hawaii is a premier global destination,” Dee said.

Keith Vieira, principal of KV &Associates, Hospitality Consulting, said HVCB’s new direction makes strategic sense given the uncertainty at HTA, which has lost ground in the Legislature over the last several years.

This session state lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 1571 and if signed by Gov. Josh Green will significantly change the governance model for HTA for the first time since it created the agency in 1998. The bill’s key changes include downgrading the HTA board to an advisory board and requiring the HTA president and CEO to report to the governor.

In 2024, lawmakers repealed HTA’s exemption from the administrative supervision of boards and commissions, which went into effect July 1. The exemption was its last after the Legislature took away its procurement exemption in 2021, and in 2022 the agency lost its special fund status.

At one point this year, HTA also owed HVCB millions in back pay.

Vieira said, “As the HTA goes though what they are going through and various funding sources keep on getting delayed or postponed or removed, we need to make sure that HVCB stays viable. This Disney partnership runs parallel to HVCB’s overall strategy, and to me it makes sense to get into movies and media sources featuring Hawaii.”

Jerry Gibson, president of Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance, said HVCB’s new strategic direction is exciting for Hawaii because “something as big as Disney and ‘Lilo &Stitch’ will market it all over the world.”

“I think it’s fine that they are diversifying because they are hiring professionals,” he added. “They do a really good job with that. Professionals are expensive and there has been a decline in the amount of money that they get year-over-year now, and so if they have to supplement and it’s good for Hawaii, I’m all for it. “

From the start of HTA’s creation by the state Legislature in 1998, HVCB had always been its dominant contractor. But HVCB became less dominant in 2022 when HTA, in the wake of two flawed procurements for a U.S. tourism contractor, decided to split the business.

HTA awarded HVCB a contract in May 2023 for marketing and branding for its top U.S. market. It was worth $38.4 million for the initial 2-1/2-year term, with an option for a two-year extension.

HTA selected the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s tourism arm, Kilohana Collective, for a destination stewardship contract worth more than $27.1 million for an initial 2-1/2-year term, with an option for two one-year extensions.

From the start, CHNA and Kilohana Collective’s endeavors have extended beyond HTA. They have Na Lei Aloha, a paid Waikiki luau, and operate a Makeke storefront at Ka Makana Ali‘i mall in Kapolei. They provide cultural advising to Ko Olina resort and are restarting “Hawaii Calls” as a talent competition and TV show.

They also are involved in cultural advising, workforce training and development, lending and housing.