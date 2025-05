For Hawaii and UC San Diego, a postseason berth is the prize for today’s final chapter of a baseball trilogy at Les Murakami Stadium.

After UH and UCSD each won in the first two nights of this three-game series, today’s winner will earn the final spot in next week’s Big West Championship tournament in Fullerton, Calif. UC Irvine, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton and UC Santa Barbara clinched four of the five berths. UH and UCSD are tied for fifth at 15-14.

The regular season ended on Saturday for nine of the 11 Big West teams. Because of UH’s commencement ceremonies, the Rainbow Warriors received an exemption to host their regular-season finale this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Omaha stakes? “This is what we play for,” said UH coach Rich Hill, noting that qualifying for the Big West tournament is the first step in the ultimate goal of playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Big West tournament winner earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. “You find a way to win this game, we have a chance to go to the College World Series. … Excitement is in the air in Honolulu. Both teams will be ready. It will be a great battle. We’ll empty the tank. They’ll empty the tank. It’s why we all love sports, specifically baseball.”

Four UH pitchers led the ’Bows to a 6-3 victory in the series opener on Thursday night.

Despite managing only six hits and striking out 15 times, the Tritons rebounded to win 12-6 on Friday night. The Tritons drew eight walks, were hit by three pitches, and reached first on a wild pitch and a passed ball on third strikes. Alex Leopard hit an 0-2 pitch for a three-run triple. JC Allen’s two-run double and three-run homer came on 3-2 and 2-2 pitches, respectively.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

UCSD coach Eric Newman said the Tritons’ “calling card” is to use free passes — walks, hit by pitches, errors — to set up the power hitters. The Tritons hit two doubles, a triple and a home run.

“We’re going back to our offense of scoring a lot of runs without a lot of hits,” Allen said. “It was just being very disciplined at the plate. Taking our walks, passing it to the next guy. I thought we did a really good job capitalizing on when the runner’s in scoring position. Get those runs any way we can and keep the pressure on the whole game.”

>> RELATED: Dave Reardon: ’Bows’ regular-season finale ‘the biggest home game in decades’

The Tritons are eligible for the postseason this year after serving a four-year probation in the transition from Division II to Division I. They have had to overcome key injuries. In the first game of the season, right fielder Nick Costello suffered a season-ending hand injury. That weekend, Trevor Rector, who was viewed as a starting pitcher or closer, suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. On April 4, shortstop Noah Lazuka sustained a torn meniscus. On April 21, infielder Patrick Hackworth suffered a broken foot.

Center fielder Michael Crossland, the Tritons’ leading hitter, did not play on Thursday because of an illness that required IV rehydration therapy. Crossland returned to the lineup on Friday, scoring two runs and driving in another. Gabe Camacho also has recovered from a thumb injury that limited him to being used only as the designated hitter. On Friday, Camacho was back at first base.

Steele Murdock, the Tritons’ No. 3 starter, pitched 21⁄3 innings on Friday, and his availability is in question for today’s game.

Hill said the ’Bows likely will go with an ensemble cast of pitchers. Hill said every pitcher except Cory Ronan, who started on Friday and went a career-high four innings, is available today. That “staff” approach includes Cooper Walls, who started in the series opener, and closer Isaiah Magdaleno, who threw 36 pitches to earn an eight-out save on Thursday.

On Saturday, the position players worked out at an off-campus batting facility, and the pitchers went through “their specific routine” at a neighboring field. After that, Hill said of a gathering of the coaches, “we’ll get on a dry-erase board and figure some things out. And we’ll figure out how we’re going to be the best version of ourselves.”

—

At Les Murakami Stadium

Hawaii (32-19, 15-14 Big West) vs. UC San Diego (26-24, 15-14 BW)

>> When: Today, 1:05 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports