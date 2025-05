The Enterprise/HHSAA Hall of Honor’s class of 2025 was unveiled on Saturday.

The program added 12 athletes to an elite list of achievers, bringing the total number of inductees to 516, with 295 of them boys with this year’s nine selections. The inductees played nine different sports, led by four football players, three basketball players and two combat sports champions.

The class was spread over three islands with the BIIF shut out for the first time since 2011 and the KIF not having a representative for the second straight year. The ILH had half the class, followed by the OIA with four and the MIL with two.

The Hall of Honor banquet will be held on June 1 at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Showroom.

>> Kaimana Carvalho, Kahuku football: A dynamic part of Kahuku’s three-peat state-title run. A starter, All-State Selection in 2022 and ’23. Defensive player of the year as a junior (’23).

>> Saxoni Frank, Radford cheer: Arguably the most acrobatic, skilled competitive tumbler in state history. Frank helped his teams, coached by recently retired Bo Frank, win state crowns in 2021, ’23 and ’24. Also an All-American selection.

>> Ellana Klemp, Hanalani basketball: Her scoring (17 ppg), rebounding and playmaking fueled a Division II state-title run by the Lady Royals. They went 27-4, including 11-4 in a mostly high-level D-I nonconference slate. That included a buzzer-beating half-court shot by Klemp to beat Punahou at the ‘Iolani Classic.

>> Mikah Labuanan, Kamehameha-Maui wrestling: Was the seventh boy to win four state wrestling titles and first from the Neighbor Islands during a dominant career as he grew from 126 pounds as a freshman to 150 as a senior and won at four different weight classes.

>> Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis football: Overcame an early-season injury to spark the Crusaders to their first state title since 2019, moving from WR to RB at midseason. Lacaden finished with 917 yards and 15 TDs on the ground, plus 28 receptions for 284 yards and two more TDs.

>> Tyler Loree, Seabury Hall golf: By winning the state title two weeks ago on Maui, Loree became a Spartans first — a two-time HHSAA boys state champion. He joins the ranks of Raiden Chang (Campbell), Troy Tamiya (Waiakea), Mike Pavao (Waiakea), Kalani Kiaaina (‘Iolani), Jarett Hamamoto (Waiakea) and Lorens Chan (‘Iolani).

>> Sage Miller, ‘Iolani swimming: She capped an illustrious career with gold in the 200 IM, the 100 butterfly, and more in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. Miller’s career total: eight gold, four silver and one bronze.

>> Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell football: All-State offensive player of the year with historic numbers. As a senior, threw for 3,409 yards and 46 TDs with just three interceptions and a passer rating of 213.30. Including his freshman season with Saint Louis I-AA, he finished with career marks of 12,383 yards and 135 TDs.

>> Xeyana Salanoa, Punahou soccer: The ultimate keeper, a three-time state champion as the Buffanblu’s protector at net. As a senior, permitted just two goals in four state-tournament matches as the Buffanblu stunned top seed Kamehameha, 1-0, for the title.

>> Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis basketball, football, track and field, volleyball: A three-time All-State selection and two-time player of the year in basketball. After giving football a shot later in his sports career, became a first-team All-State defensive lineman as a senior. In all, Sepulona was part of five state-championship teams in three sports.

>> Tyger Taam, Moanalua wrestling, judo: Undefeated at 89-0, grand-slam championship career as a wrestler, the first public school wrestler to accomplish the feat. For good measure, he took the judo mat for the first time in high school, winning the 178-pound weight class despite tipping the scale at just 152 pounds.

>> Kainoa Wade, Kamehameha volleyball, basketball: A two-time All-State selection in volleyball, rising to the task to power the Warriors over behemoth Punahou in 2024 for the state title. The 6-8 junior powered 36 kills in a semifinal win over Moanalua, then pounded 34 against Punahou for the crown, his final run before graduating early to play for his father, Charlie, at UH in the spring of 2025.