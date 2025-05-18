Las Vegas Advisor: Work finally begins on MLB stadium

Questions about whether or not Las Vegas’ Major League Baseball stadium would ever be built have now been definitively answered. Work is underway at the site of the former Tropicana casino with workers putting in the foundation for the $1.75 billion complex that will be home to the Las Vegas Athletics. Construction is expected to take about 2-1/2 years, which means the stadium will be ready for the A’s to play there at the start of the 2028 season. Also in progress is the search for stadium partnership deals, which include the all-important stadium-naming rights.

TI sports book: Station Casinos is expanding to the Strip with the opening of a full-scale sports book at Treasure Island. The 3,100-square-foot STN sports book replaces the previous book that was run by Treasure Island. This brings the Station total to 19 sports books under its control, with approval pending to add Casablanca and Virgin River in Mesquite, Nev.

Show closing: One of the city’s best bargain-priced shows, iLuminate at The Strat, is closing. The LED-outlined dance show will close on May 31 after more than 1,200 performances. The topless variety show, Rouge, remains.

Restaurant closed: The upscale Chinese restaurant, Mr Chow, has closed after 10 years of operation at Caesars Palace. There’s been no word on what might replace it, though the second-floor location that’s accessible by elevator presents a logistical challenge.

Question: Did the second Las Vegas Zippy’s open yet?

Answer: A second Zippy’s has opened on the west side of town at 4590 S. Hualapai Way. Las Vegas’ first is at 7095 W. Badura Ave. The Las Vegas restaurants are the only two in the chain located outside of Hawaii. A fourth Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food has opened at 4065 S. Buffalo Drive.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.