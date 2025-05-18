Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 18, 2025
At a shopping mall in Lisbon, Portugal, pals Val Buenconsejo, Bernie Nii and Diane Fujii flashed shakas at a Poke House takeout restaurant. Photo by Marvin Buenconsejo.
Aiea resident Terry Hunter visited Hua Hin, Thailand, where he stopped for a snapshot at Hula Bar. Photo by Khun Oil.
Honolulu travelers Joslyn Ando, Warren Ando, Raymond Orozco and Tami Orozco were on the way to Koshu, Japan, in pursuit of what Tami Orozco called “the most amazing shine muscat grapes,” when they found a “wonderful omiyage spot” that sells items from Haleiwa. Selfie by Raymond Orozco.