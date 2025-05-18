Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 18, 2025

Honolulu travelers Joslyn Ando, Warren Ando, Raymond Orozco and Tami Orozco were on the way to Koshu, Japan, in pursuit of what Tami Orozco called “the most amazing shine muscat grapes,” when they found a “wonderful omiyage spot” that sells items from Haleiwa. Selfie by Raymond Orozco.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.