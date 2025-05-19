HPD looking for three men who robbed bar patrons at gunpoint

Honolulu police are looking for three men who robbed a karaoke bar on Nimitz Highway at gunpoint at 12:30 p.m. today, according to a social media post by the Honolulu Police Department.

“Three armed suspects fired a single shot, stole items from customers, and fled,” read the post by HPD. “No injuries were reported.”

A robbery investigation was opened after the incident at the “local bar cafe and karaoke business.” No description of the suspects or the name of the bar was immediately made public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.