Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 19, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Moody’s downgrades JPMorgan, BofA, Wells Fargo after U.S. credit cut

By Reuters

Today Last updated 12:13 p.m.

Business

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Signage is seen outside the Moody’s Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, in November 12, 2021.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Signage is seen outside the Moody’s Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, in November 12, 2021.

Moody’s today downgraded the long-term ratings of top American lenders such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, after pushing the U.S. out of the top triple-A rating club over its burgeoning $36 trillion debt.

It also downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of BofA, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo to Aa2 from Aa1 and cut the long-term counterparty risk ratings of certain rated subsidiaries and branches of BNY and State Street to Aa2 from Aa1.

The sovereign credit rating cut on Friday sent ripples through global markets and came on a day when U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax bill failed to clear a key procedural hurdle, as hardline Republicans sought deeper spending cuts.

It won approval from a key congressional committee on Sunday in a rare victory for Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The U.S. ratings downgrade indicated the country has less ability to support the highly rated obligations of these banks, Moody’s said in a note.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide