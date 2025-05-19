No injuires reported in Haleiwa brushfire that burned 10 acres

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a 10-acre brushfire in Haleiwa about four hours after it was reported on Sunday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:17 p.m. for a brushfire at Paalaa Road. Both HFD and police responded.

Honolulu police said the brushfire was a near Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa road, and closed a portion of Haleiwa Beach Road at the time, but reopened it later.

The fire was 90% contained by 9:53 p.m., according to HFD’s records. The fire was 100% contained by 10:53 p.m.

HFD said that 10 acres were involved and that there were no injuries and no property loss reported. No evacuations were required.

No details on what led to the fire were available.