Pedestrian dies after he is hit twice while crossing Nimitz Highway

A 62-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing North Nimitz Highway outside of a crosswalk Sunday night, Honolulu police said.

The collision occurred around 9:25 p.m. near the 2600 block of North Nimitz Highway in the airport area, police said.

According to investigators, the man was crossing multiple lanes of traffic when he was first struck by a 66-year-old man driving eastbound. As he lay on the roadway following the initial impact, he was hit a second time by a 29-year-old man.

Paramedics responded and found the man in critical condition. He was treated and taken to a nearby trauma hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Both drivers and a 66-year-old female passenger in the first vehicle remained at the scene and were not injured, police said. Investigators do not believe that speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

The case remains under investigation.

This marks the 29th traffic fatality on Oahu in 2025, compared with 12 at the same time last year.