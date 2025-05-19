Letter: East-West Center still plays important role

With dismay I read a recent letter about the East-West Center’s supposed failure (“East-West Center failed to live up to core mission,” Star-Advertiser, May 12). Many of your readers are well aware of the East-West Center’s role in providing scholarships to students across the Asia-Pacific region. Equally prominent, its excellent research endeavors bring together countless American and international students, scholars and policy makers.

The center proudly boasts of supporting and producing students, diplomats, regional scholars and policymakers over its 65-year history.

The center is a forum for dialogue, welcoming people from across the Asia-Pacific region to its Honolulu and Washington, D.C., campuses. This includes journalists, diplomats and, yes, even military personnel. To have an informed dialogue without including military officers would deny any meaningful understanding of our current world. This is an important way that the East-West Center promotes peace and understanding throughout Asia and the Pacific.

Edward J. Shultz

Aiea

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter