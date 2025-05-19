Letter: Implement insurance requirement for firearms

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Formulating and enforcing preventative firearm crime legislation is important. Owning a firearm should basically be enforced like driving a motor vehicle, with protections in place for both the vehicle operator and the general public.

For guns, the applicant would have to produce a certified license for each firearm, including documents that each weapon is registered and covered by insurance.

Failure to comply would result in an 18-month incarceration and hefty fine. All conditions must be met before being released.

These steps would dissuade illegal firearms use and offer a form of reparations to crime victims.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

