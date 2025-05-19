Letter: Implement insurance requirement for firearms

Monday, May 19, 2025
Formulating and enforcing preventative firearm crime legislation is important. Owning a firearm should basically be enforced like driving a motor vehicle, with protections in place for both the vehicle operator and the general public.
For guns, the applicant would have to produce a certified license for each firearm, including documents that each weapon is registered and covered by insurance.
Failure to comply would result in an 18-month incarceration and hefty fine. All conditions must be met before being released.
These steps would dissuade illegal firearms use and offer a form of reparations to crime victims.
Patrick N. Custino
Kaneohe
