Letter: Remember who the victim is in Gaza conflict

“How is today different from all other days?” This is one of the four questions posed in the Passover Seder ritual, which was recently completed. Answer: April 30 is Yom Ha Shoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. And how does the Star-Advertiser remember? By publishing the most extreme letter against Israel.

To the letter writer: Your inaccuracies deserve a complete response. You accuse those who support Israel of apartheid, genocide and depravity. Show me any war that does not result in atrocity and brutality. Hamas murdered civilians and the war blazed up. This is war, not “genocide.” Hamas propaganda blames the victim and you willingly repeat the lie. Hamza Howidy, a Gazan for peace who was tortured by Hamas, wrote: “The people of this besieged enclave are exhausted by Hamas’ rule and ready to break free from the terrorist group.”

Whom should we listen to?

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Nuuanu

