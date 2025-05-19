Letter: Taking Skyline funding to a whole new level

A recent letter (“Simple strategy to better fund rail construction,” Star- Advertiser, May 14) nails it in supporting a previous column saying that private property owners should help pay for the rail (“Property owners who benefit from rail should help pay for it,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 8). The letter writer, whose own condo is on the rail line, takes it one step further by requesting “a viewing or entertainment fee from the Skyline passengers” who look into her apartment.

But why stop there? Why not sell advertising on her lanai doors, walls and railing — though wouldn’t she, too, benefit from the construction? Already owners at one end of our building (where the rail will pass, on the side) are deliberating about turning their units into Zumba, movement and jump classes to take advantage of the expected upheaval generated by each (allegedly silent) passing train. They anticipate another “The Blues Brothers” apartment where Elwood lives right next to the Chicago elevated train.

Let’s face it, there’s opportunity everywhere.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

