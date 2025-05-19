Letter: Time for Ocean Safety Commission to start up

A City and County lifeguard surveys the water from a tower at Ala Moana Regional Park on April 2, 2024.

Last November, Oahu’s voters approved a commission structure (like those for the fire and police departments) for the new Ocean Safety Department to ensure transparency and accountability.

At a May 14 Honolulu City Council hearing, community activist Tim Garry and Councilmember Andria Tupola reminded our current county administration that it is time this commission takes shape. Indeed it is.

John Titchen

Kaimuki

