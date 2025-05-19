Off the news: Bill puts public arts funding in question

Over the objections of arts supporters, the Legislature has sent House Bill 1378 to the governor. The bill establishes a performing arts grants program administered by the State Foundation for Culture and the Arts (SFCA), but it also trims the SFCA’s budget and leaves future funding uncommitted. It also would restrict use of “1% for Art” funds appropriated from public building projects and dismantle Hawaii’s valuable Works of Art Special Fund.

The Hawai‘i Arts Alliance is calling on Gov. Josh Green (whose office testified against the legislation) to veto the bill. Comment at 808ne.ws/HB1378-gov.