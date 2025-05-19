Off the news: Fresh opportunities at state job fair

Hawaii’s jobless rate has been hovering at or just below 3%, well under the national average of 4.2%. Even so, employers are always on the lookout for good employees, and vice versa.

On Tuesday, perhaps new matches will be made at a free job/hiring fair hosted by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keehi Lagoon Memorial, 2685 N. Nimitz Hwy. And specifically for veterans and military spouses, the first hour (9 to 10 a.m.) will be exclusively open for early access to speak with recruiters and explore job openings. For more, click on 808ne.ws/jobfair.