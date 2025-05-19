The newest kauhale, Alana Ola Pono, moves 11 people into long-term homes
Randall Wallace sat inside his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale on Thursday. The pet-friendly kauhale features restrooms, showers, kitchens and support services including case management and health care.
Above, resident Michael Wayne Kalani Riveira fixes some belongings in his unit.
Resident Marvin Boyd, top, smiled Thursday from the doorway of his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale. Located next to Iwilei Senior Residence, the kauhale is a 45,000-square-foot community of 43 “tiny homes,” including five that are ADA accessible.