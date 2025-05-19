Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 19, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

The newest kauhale, Alana Ola Pono, moves 11 people into long-term homes

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 11:56 p.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Randall Wallace sat inside his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale on Thursday. The pet-friendly kauhale features restrooms, showers, kitchens and support serv­ices including case management and health care.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Randall Wallace sat inside his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale on Thursday. The pet-friendly kauhale features restrooms, showers, kitchens and support serv­ices including case management and health care.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, resident Michael Wayne Kalani Riveira fixes some belongings in his unit.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, resident Michael Wayne Kalani Riveira fixes some belongings in his unit.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Resident Marvin Boyd, top, smiled Thursday from the doorway of his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale. Located next to Iwilei Senior Residence, the kauhale is a 45,000-square-foot community of 43 “tiny homes,” including five that are ADA accessible.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Resident Marvin Boyd, top, smiled Thursday from the doorway of his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale. Located next to Iwilei Senior Residence, the kauhale is a 45,000-square-foot community of 43 “tiny homes,” including five that are ADA accessible.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Randall Wallace sat inside his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale on Thursday. The pet-friendly kauhale features restrooms, showers, kitchens and support serv­ices including case management and health care.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, resident Michael Wayne Kalani Riveira fixes some belongings in his unit.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Resident Marvin Boyd, top, smiled Thursday from the doorway of his unit at Alana Ola Pono kauhale. Located next to Iwilei Senior Residence, the kauhale is a 45,000-square-foot community of 43 “tiny homes,” including five that are ADA accessible.