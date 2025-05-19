’Bows baseball rout UC San Diego, earn berth in Big West tournament

Above, senior players posed for a portrait during senior festivities after winning the game.

At top, Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue (3) celebrated with teammates after his second home run of the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue ran past the UC San Diego defense on his way to home plate in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

Providing memorable senior moments on senior day, shortstop Jordan Donahue carried the Hawaii baseball team to a 13-2 rout of UC San Diego and into this week’s Big West Championship tournament.

Before a sellout crowd announced at 3,029, Donahue hit two home runs, including a grand slam in a six-run third inning, lined a double to the right-field corner, and was credited with a steal of home in the seventh inning.

“I guess I was saving them all for the end,” said Donahue, who entered his final game at Les Murakami Stadium with zero homers in 117 at bats. “People were making jokes in the dugout. ‘Man, you’re the only one with zero in that lineup.’ I’m like, ‘it’s coming.’ Today, thankfully, I got two of them, and we went out there and got the win.”

It was a must-win game for UCSD and UH. They entered the final game of the three-game series with 15-14 records. The winner would receive the final berth in the five-team Big West tournament. UC Irvine, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton and UC Santa Barbara had claimed four of the spots.

By winning for the eighth time in nine Sunday games, the ’Bows earned the fourth seed and will be designated as the “home” team against UC Santa Barbara in the single-elimination opener on Wednesday. The winner of that game faces top-seeded UC Irvine in Thursday’s start to the double-elimination segment. The tournament winner earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Regionals.

UH first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa went 4-for-4 with a walk. Catcher Hunter Faildo had two hits and drove in two runs. Designated hitter Xaige Lancaster, in his second start since April 13, scored a run and drove home another. And Sebastian Gonzalez, Freddy Rodriguez and Isaiah Magdaleno combined on a five hitter for the ’Bows.

“We crushed balls today,” UCSD coach Eric Newman said of line drives right at UH fielders. “Still hit a couple over the fence. This was not about anything we did wrong. Jordan Donahue won the game for them. It’s pretty simple. He had a great day on senior day. Congrats to him. It’s not very often a player gets to go out on senior day with that type of performance in front of his home crowd. That’s the magic about baseball. On the other side, I hated it for our team. But as a baseball fan, it’s kind of a dream moment.”

UCSD center fielder Michael Crossland, who missed Thursday’s series opener because of an illness, hit a bases-empty homer in the first inning.

But the ’Bows tied it on Lancaster’s RBI single in the second.

“I’ve been hungry waiting for my opportunity,” said right-handed Lancaster, who matched up against left-handed pitcher Jake Villar. “Super glad I got in. Super glad the boys got a W. Any way to contribute and get us to the next game, that’s all I live for.”

In the third inning, the ’Bows broke away, scoring six runs for a 7-1 lead. Donahue’s grand slam — the third homer of his four seasons with the ’Bows — was the decisive shot.

“I didn’t know if I got it all,” Donahue said of the four-run drive that cleared the fence in right field. “Luckily, a little wind took it over.”

Donahue’s solo homer in UH’s two-run fifth made it 9-1.

“I got that one pretty good,” Donahue said.

In the seventh, Donahue hit a double down the right-field line, his fourth hit of the game. Donahue went to third on Lancaster’s deep flyout. On a squeeze play, the pitch was out of the zone to Hunter Faildo, and Donahue was caught off third. But third baseman JC Allen mishandled the ball, and Donahue came home with UH’s 10th run. He was credited with a steal because he broke for home on the pitch.

In the eighth, Donahue received rousing applause when he walked to the batter’s box with the bases loaded. After a popup to short, Donahue was given a standing ovation.

“It was unreal to watch,” Zeigler-Namoa said of Donahue, who scored three runs and drove in five.

“What a day to have a breakout performance,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “It was his last day playing at Les Murakami Stadium. Man, I’m speechless, actually. … It was great to see on that type of stage with this consequence. Him being able to do that, no adjectives to describe that performance.”

After mulling options, Hill and pitching coach Keith Zuniga decided to start left-hander Sebastian Gonzalez. Gonzalez allowed two solo homers in four innings.

Rodriguez allowed one hit in four scoreless innings. “Coach texted me (Saturday) night and asked if I was ready,” Rodriguez said, who responded, “whatever it takes, I’ll put it out there.”

Even with a 13-2 lead, Hill summoned closer Isaiah Magdaleno to pitch the ninth. “I’m one of those guys, I’ve seen too much in college baseball,” Hill said. “Plus he needed to work.”

Magdaleno needed 17 pitches to retire the Tritons in order.

“I was excited to go out there and do it for my team,” Magdaleno said.

BIG WEST BASEBALL

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 24 6 .800 — 39 13

Cal Poly 23 7 .767 1 37 16

CS Fullerton 19 11 .633 5 29 25

UCSB 16 14 .533 8 36 17

Hawaii 16 14 .533 8 33 19

UCSD 15 15 .500 9 26 25

LBSU 15 15 .500 9 22 31

UC Davis 13 17 .433 11 27 28

CS Northridge 10 20 .333 14 15 34

CS Bakersfield 9 21 .300 15 18 38

UC Riverside 5 25 .167 19 16 36

Note: Top five teams qualify for the Big

West Championship, which starts May 21

in Fullerton, Calif.

Friday

UC San Diego 12, Hawaii 6

UC Santa Barbara 10, CS Bakersfield 1

Cal Poly 6, UC Riverside 5

Cal State Fullerton 4, UC Irvine 2

UC Davis 5, Cal State Northridge 3

x-Oregon State 12, Long Beach State 8

Saturday

Cal State Bakersfield 13,

UC Santa Barbara 12

Cal Poly 16, UC Riverside 7

UC Irvine 12, Cal State Fullerton 10

UC Davis 10, Cal State Northridge 6

x-Oregon State 13, Long Beach State 0

Sunday

Hawaii 13, UC San Diego 2

x-non-conference game

End regular season

HAWAII 13, UC SAN DIEGO 2

TRITONS AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Potestio, ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 0

Crossland cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 0

Camacho 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 1

Allen 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 0

Leopard rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 1

Lomanto dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 0

Gonzalez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thacker lf/2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 1

Maher 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 1

Davidson ph/lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 5 2 0 5 4

RAINBOW WARRIORS AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Miura cf 6 1 2 1 0 0 2

Sakaino 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 2

Zeigler-Namoa 1b 4 2 4 0 1 0 0

Quandt rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 1

Ickes 3b 4 2 0 0 1 2 2

Nahaku lf 2 2 0 1 2 1 1

Donahue ss 5 3 4 5 0 0 0

Lancaster dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 0

Nushida ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

Faildo c 5 0 2 2 0 2 1

Totals 40 13 15 11 5 10 9

UC San Diego 100 100 000 — 2 5 1

Hawaii 016 020 13x — 13 15 0

E – Potestio (6). 2B – Camacho (12); Donahue (5). HR – Crossland (15); Allen (14);

Donahue 2 (2). HBP – Lomanto ; Nahaku.

SB – Miura (17); Donahue (7); Faildo (2).

CS – Donahue (2).

UC SAN DIEGO IP H R ER BB SO

Villar (L, 1-5) 21

⁄3 7 7 7 1 3

Ries 21

⁄3 2 2 1 1 2

Cazares 1

⁄3 1 0 0 0 1

Seid 2 3 1 1 0 3

Ernisse 0 1 3 3 2 0

Weber 1 1 0 0 1 1

HAWAII IP H R ER BB SO

Gonzalez 4 4 2 2 0 1

Rodriguez (W, 7-1) 4 1 0 0 0 3

Magdaleno 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP – Ernisse (1). HBP – by Villar (Nahaku);

by Gonzalez (Lomanto).

Umpires—HP: Andrew Burke. 1B: Rob

McKinley. 3B: Garrett Wells. T—3:00.

A—3,029.