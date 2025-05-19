’Bows baseball rout UC San Diego, earn berth in Big West tournament
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue ran past the UC San Diego defense on his way to home plate in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
At top, Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue (3) celebrated with teammates after his second home run of the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium.
Above, senior players posed for a portrait during senior festivities after winning the game.