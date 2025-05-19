Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 19, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Sports

’Bows baseball rout UC San Diego, earn berth in Big West tournament

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 11:54 p.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue ran past the UC San Diego defense on his way to home plate in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue ran past the UC San Diego defense on his way to home plate in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue (3) celebrated with teammates after his second home run of the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

At top, Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue (3) celebrated with teammates after his second home run of the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, senior players posed for a portrait during senior festivities after winning the game.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, senior players posed for a portrait during senior festivities after winning the game.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue ran past the UC San Diego defense on his way to home plate in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue (3) celebrated with teammates after his second home run of the game in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, senior players posed for a portrait during senior festivities after winning the game.