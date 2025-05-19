Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 19, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

UH great Kolten Wong retires after 11 MLB seasons

By Field Level Media

Today

Sports Wire

KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kolten Wong runs the bases, in September 2023, after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kolten Wong runs the bases, in September 2023, after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Longtime St. Cardinals second baseman and two-time Gold Glover Kolten Wong has officially retired from baseball.

The Cardinals paid tribute to their 2011 first-round draft pick in a post to X today.

Wong first announced his retirement Friday night when he was inducted by the University of Hawaii into the school’s Circle of Honor.

“Pretty much right now, I’m done,” Wong said. “I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I’m probably going to be hanging them up. It’s just one of those things where, the game how it’s going now, there’s no sense of chasing (it). … I’m a dad now, yes, I’m enjoying that. I’m trying to be the best big league dad that I can be. So I’m going to stick to that.”

Wong, 34, finishes with a .256 average and winds up 27 hits shy of 1,000 over an 11-year career in the majors. He hit 86 home runs, scored 511 runs and stole 120 bases. He earned Gold Glove honors in 2019 and 2020.

Wong last played in 2023, batting .183 with four homers in 87 games with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wong played eight years with the Cardinals (2013-20). He also played two seasons in Milwaukee from 2021-22.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide