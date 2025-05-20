Bomb threat halts Honolulu-bound flight from San Diego

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Diego bound for Honolulu this morning was stopped shortly before takeoff after a passenger allegedly threatened to bomb the aircraft.

“There was a security incident this morning involving Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 from San Diego to Honolulu. During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser from the air carrier.

“As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield, where it was met with local and federal law enforcement and guests were safely deplaned.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident that occurred as the flight was preparing for an 8:28 a.m. departure.

There were 283 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time of the incident.

“We appreciate their understanding during this situation and apologize for any concern this may have caused. We are working to get all guests to Honolulu as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this event,” read the statement.

NBC News 7 San Diego reported that at about 11 a.m., “dozens of emergency vehicles on the tarmac near the plane,” including patrol cars and unmarked black SUVs.