Man, 59, dies after apparent drowning at Kailua Bay

A 59-year-old Honolulu man who got into trouble at Kailua Bay has died, according to first responders who were on scene this morning.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said the incident happened at about 10:15 a.m. at “Flag Poles” — a stretch of shoreline between Kalama Beach Park and Kailua Beach Park.

Witnesses told first responders that the man was swimming when they noticed him in trouble in waist-deep waters. Good Samaritans pulled him out and yelled for help.

Lifeguards responded from the nearest towers, which are about a half-mile away, along with a lieutenant by vehicle.

They performed CPR on scene until Emergency Medical Services took over. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man could not be revived. EMS assisted with the death pronouncement on scene.

A new lifeguard tower was installed last August at Kalama Beach Park to provide more coverage for the north side of the 2.5-mile shoreline along Kailua Bay.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

No further details were available.