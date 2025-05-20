Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 78° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waikiki

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:56 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A man in his 30s was hospitalized in serious condition early today after being stabbed multiple times in the back in Waikiki, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing fronting 301 Lewers St. at about 3:40 a.m., EMS said.

They treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a hospital. Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately available.

Honolulu police have not released information on any suspects or arrests.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide