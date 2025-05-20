Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waikiki

A man in his 30s was hospitalized in serious condition early today after being stabbed multiple times in the back in Waikiki, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing fronting 301 Lewers St. at about 3:40 a.m., EMS said.

They treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a hospital. Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately available.

Honolulu police have not released information on any suspects or arrests.