Motorcyclist, 36, critically injured in Waianae collision

Honolulu police say a 36-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after broadsiding a vehicle this morning in Waianae.

The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Waianae Valley Road.

Police said a 31-year-old motorist was traveling north on the road when he attempted to turn left into a private driveway, and was broadsided by the motorcyclist traveling south.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway and critically injured. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet.

The motorist, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

Police said the road was dry, with no signs of defects. Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.