Trump struggles to win over GOP holdouts on tax bill

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump today pressed his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress to unite behind a sweeping tax-cut bill, but apparently failed to convince a handful of holdouts who could still block a package that encompasses much of his domestic agenda.

In a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill, Trump bluntly warned Republicans in the House of Representatives not to press for further changes to the sprawling bill, which would cut taxes and tighten eligibility for the Medicaid health program.

He strongly cautioned against further plans to make it more difficult for people to access Medicaid, a program for low-income Americans. “Don’t fuck around with Medicaid,” he told them, according to a person in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump also discouraged Republicans from seeking further carve-outs for state and local tax payments – a niche issue that is especially important for moderate Republicans in high-tax states including California and New York.

The bill would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump’s signature first-term legislative achievement, and also add tax breaks on income from tips and overtime pay that were part of his populist push on the campaign trail. Nonpartisan analysts say it could add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the federal government’s $36.2 trillion in debt.

But Trump failed to convince some lawmakers who are pushing for those provisions.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“The president I don’t think convinced enough people that the bill is adequate the way it is,” said Republican Representative Andy Harris of Maryland, who leads the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and has been pushing for further Medicaid cuts.

Republican Representative Mike Lawler, a New York moderate who is pushing to raise limits on deductions for state and local tax payments, likewise said Trump did not change his mind.

“As it stands right now, I do not support the bill,” he said.

Trump is pressing for unanimous support among House Republicans who control the chamber by a 220-213 majority. He said opponents might be drummed out of the party. “They wouldn’t be a Republican much longer,” he said after the meeting. “They would be knocked out so fast.”

Democrats say the bill disproportionately benefits the wealthy and will take a deep bite out of social programs, but Republicans are invoking special budget rules to pass the package without their support.

Hanging over Republicans is a move by credit-rating firm Moody’s, which last week stripped the U.S. federal government of its top-tier credit rating. It cited multiple administrations and Congress failing to address the nation’s growing debt.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes has risen since that Friday cut, a sign of investor concern about the debt.

VOTE PLANNED THIS WEEK

House Republican leaders said they would press forward despite the bill’s uncertain prospects, with a vote planned by the end of the week. “It’s time to end the negotiations, unify behind this bill and get it passed,” Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, told reporters.

A senior White House official said that Trump had told Republicans in the meeting that he was losing patience with them and wanted the bill passed. Asked about this by reporters, Trump denied it, saying, “I’m not losing patience. We’re ahead of schedule. Anybody who told you that is a liar.”

As currently written, the bill would impose new work requirements on some Medicaid recipients and make other changes that would kick 8.6 million people off the program, saving $715 billion over the coming 10 years. Those changes would not take effect until 2029, and Freedom Caucus members have been pushing for them to kick in earlier. But centrists have fought to protect the program, warning that steep cuts could imperil their majority in the 2026 congressional elections.

Trump said afterward the bill would eliminate “waste, fraud and abuse” in Medicaid but would not cause people to lose coverage.

The Republican-controlled Congress so far has not rejected any of Trump’s legislative requests.

If the House passes the bill, the Senate will have to labor to pass a partisan bill that could differ significantly from the House’s.

Republicans control the Senate by a 53-47 margin and at least one conservative, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, has already stated reservations with the House’s Medicaid provisions.

Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason.