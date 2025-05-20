Letter: An oddball among notable Americans

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Currently there are three Americans making news headlines.

First, there is the newly elected Pope Leo, who has devoted most of his adult life to the Catholic mission of serving the poor. Like the late Pope Francis, he cares about struggling migrants and the growing effects of climate change.

Second is business magnate Bill Gates, who will continue to donate billions of dollars to provide health services to the poor and vulnerable around the world.

Third is dealmaker Donald Trump, who thrives on publicly signing executive orders that favor the American rich, and further convince his supporters that criminal migrants are the source of our fears and anxieties.

The Golden Rule is not about gold, Donald. It’s about loving others.

William Metzger

Manoa

