Letter: ‘Anti-Trump’ media refuses to echo lies

A recent letter claims the so-called “anti-Trump media” are acting as a propaganda tool (“Anti-Trump media does grave disservice to all,” Star-Advertiser, May 14). Anyone who does a little checking recognizes the reality: the media are reporting correct facts. However, there are people so ensnared by the Donald Trump cult that they are unable or unwilling to challenge his lies.

Like the whoppers that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, or that he wants to help working-class people. The first was shown false by 62 election lawsuits that found no evidence of fraud. The second? Just read the papers and see the huge cuts Trump wants to make to Medicaid and Social Security and other programs for working-class people.

The important issues before us include providing health care to people who desperately need it, and defending the U.S. against malevolent foreign adversaries. Living on a diet of lies is not going to help achieve these goals.

Thomas A. Wills

Wilhelmina Rise

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter