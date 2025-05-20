Letter: Council needs to stay out of renters’ business

We rent homes out; it’s our business. Many times people leave them trashed and we must refurbish them. Having some bureaucrat in Honolulu telling me that I cannot leave a home empty is ludicrous.

For example, we were on vacation recently and came back to find some location company renting out a property to a couple who screamed and yelled at all hours of the night, with their three kids and animals. If I were not on my yearly vacation, the answer would have been: No way, Jose!

I take the risk and do not need people without business savvy trying to tell me what I can or cannot do. This is America, not some Third World banana republic.

The City Council should vote against the proposed empty homes tax. It reflects foolishness as never before seen from the City Council.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

