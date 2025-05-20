Letter: How far is too far when it comes to discipline?

I recently saw a video on YouTube of a mother disciplining her 7-year-old son. The boy lied about something and her punishment was hot sauce in his mouth and then a cold shower. The footage is hard to watch and it turns out this woman was on the “Dr. Phil” show.

My reaction to seeing this was that the child was being abused. I told this story to some of my coworkers and several mothers said that they thought the action was appropriate, which really surprised me. I think the woman was ultimately charged with a misdemeanor. How do most people feel about this incident?

John Berry

Punahou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter