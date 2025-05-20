Letter: Trump willing to do what it takes for country

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Despite the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s second term, I support him for reasons often ignored or dismissed by mainstream media. Trump recognizes that the United States is a nation, not merely a marketplace.

While economic growth matters, so do community stability, cultural continuity and national identity. He prioritizes employment and social cohesion over cheap imports, understanding that protecting American jobs is essential to sustaining a middle-class society. He speaks directly to those displaced by decades of free trade, offering tariffs and the restoration of domestic manufacturing as practical responses to broken promises.

By some estimates, nearly half of U.S. workers earn too little to pay federal income tax. Stagnant wages, rising inequality and a crumbling education system have made many Americans feel left behind — realities Trump directly acknowledges and vows to address.

For millions, he remains one of the few national figures willing to challenge a failed consensus.

Mark Nadler

Kaneohe

