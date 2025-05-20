Off the news: Biden cancer diagnosis a stark reminder

The diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer for former President Joe Biden was sudden and stunning. The discovery was made on Friday after Biden, 82, had reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to find a small nodule on his prostate. The cancer has spread to his bones, and treatment options are being discussed. Many, regardless of political party, are wishing him well.

Meanwhile, it’s a timely reminder for men, starting at the average age of 50, to get regular screenings, since early detection allows for less-invasive treatment and improves survival rates.